RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For years Reverend Kevin Holland said he’s continued to support the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve marched, I’ve protested, I’ve been an ally for years and years,” said the ordained minister. Holland added, “This year, given the state of our country, I decided it was time to do something that was really tangible.”

While sitting on the couch one day, Holland said he decided to make a big announcement for couples considering marriage this Pride Month.

Holland smiled, “It began with me, the venue and a photographer, and all of a sudden two florists said we’d like to jump in and help, and then a caterer said we’d like to jump in and help.”

With the amount of support, Holland and others in the wedding community came together to gift six couples a wedding day at the Matthews House in Cary on Sunday. The flowers, venue, catering, photography—all of it was provided at no cost for the couples celebrating their special day.

“I think many couples don’t go the traditional wedding route with venues because they’re afraid of the possible response,” said Holland. The reverend said the voices of love and acceptance are not always heard. He added, “To really celebrate with friends, family members, cake, flowers, the whole nine yards… so that they feel welcomed in the wedding community.”

To see the amount of support from the people in the community wasn’t only heartwarming for Holland, but also for Kieran Roush and Aiyana Simonetti-Poe of Durham. The couple were the first to share their wedding ceremony with friends and family Sunday morning.

“I was like, this seems too good to be true. Is it real?” said Simonetti-Poe. They added, “We couldn’t really afford an actual wedding and this just seemed to be right at the right time.”

Simonetti-Poe and Roush said they first met after talking online during the Durham Bulls Pride Night in 2019. Shortly after the wedding ceremony, Roush said the reality of marriage was still setting in.

The couple said the numerous anti-LGBTQ bills have impacted many in the community. Simonetti-Poe added, “It hurts to know so many people that called North Carolina home are moving because of stuff like this… Just being able to have the government recognize things like this helps.”

Currently, the ACLU is tracking close to 500 bills across the U.S. targeting LGBTQ rights.

Both said they have felt fortunate to find the people who make Durham feel like home and the many others who continue to support them and others. Roush added, “I understand the fear people have and especially the backlash of anti-LGBTQ backlash that’s happening now. I just feel like we’re lucky to live in the area that we do with the community that we have.”