Rezoning, development plans discussed for North Hills; community input sought

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is growing and developers are looking at ways to add new apartments and restaurants, especially in the popular North Hills area.

Kane Realty Corporation submitted a request to rezone four parcels of land near the shopping center in North Hills. Three of the parcels are on Six Forks Road between the Interstate 440 West on-ramp and Rowan Street, the other parcel is along Lassiter Mill Road and I-440 West.

Kane’s requesting 12, 30, and two 40-story commercial mixed-use zonings.

“Our community can grow either up or out and we need to build on the land where we already have dense development because nobody wants their neighborhood being torn down,” Kane Realty Corporation Chief Operating Officer Bonner Gaylord said.

Gaylord said the company believes the current parcels are underutilized. Right now, they’re mainly parking lots. Gaylord said some ATMs and a gas station would also need to go under the plans.

“Raleigh is growing by about 70 people a day and we have to continue to create places for them to live, and places for them to work, and places for them to eat out and shop,” Gaylord said.

Cameron Robbins of Raleigh said he’s on board with the plan.

“The hustle and bustle around here it’s really nice,” Robbins said. “If they are gonna build anything around here this will probably be the area to do it.”

His wife Purity Robbins disagrees.

“It just feels like I wish they could maybe move it somewhere else so that another place develops as much as over here,” she said. “Just so that this place is not too congested and people could afford to park for free.”

If the rezoning’s approved, Gaylord estimates it would be at least five years before the buildings are built. There’s no estimate yet on how many apartments or square feet of office space would come from the project.

Kane is currently working on a 35-story apartment building on the other side of Six Forks road. Gaylord said it will have 417 units and will be move-in ready in about nine months.

To participate in a survey seeking feedback about the project or find login information for Wednesday’s community impact meeting click here.