WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Saturday morning after officials say he sought to have a man killed — the same man who was involved in a Wake Forest wreck that killed the suspect’s mother nearly eight years ago.

Rhett Michael Barlow, 22, was arrested by the Wake Forest Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, according to a news release from Wake Forest town officials.

Barlow was arrested after soliciting on November 28, 2023, to commit the first-degree murder of Donald Caulder Jr., the news release and an arrest warrant said.

“In March 2016, Caulder was involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash along Capital Boulevard/US 1 in Wake Forest that claimed the life of Barlow’s mother, Michelle,” the news release said.

Barlow was arrested on the base of Fort Liberty, according to arrest records.

Barlow was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Michelle Barlow in a photo along with a CBS 17 image from the crash scene.

Michelle Simone Barlow, 42, of Wake Forest, died in a March 22, 2016, chain-reaction crash on U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard.

Barlow taught English at Wake Forest High School. She started working in the Wake County Public School System in January 2015. She was an English teacher at Panther Creek High School from January until June of 2015. She began teaching at Wake Forest High School in August 2015.

Caulder, now 36, was convicted in January 2017 of misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He was given an intermediate sentence with special probation, which is typically a period of active confinement followed by probation.

Barlow’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wake County District Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.