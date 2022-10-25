RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday Fuller Magnet Elementary held its first ribbon cutting at its newly fully renovated building since the start of this semester.

The halls were partially crowded with school and Wake County Public School System officials and board members. However the school didn’t just celebrate a ribbon cutting but also the schools 60th anniversary.

“We’re so happy to see the hard work and dedication of a community coming together and we’re able to do a official ribbon cutting today. Enthusiastic, lost for words but I’m excited,” these were the words from Principal Gerald Hernandez.

The renovations were all thanks to the schools continuous building plan and funds from the capital improvement plan.

The event brought back previous educators, students—as well as the first principal of Fuller Magnet Elementary, Alfred Perry.

Fuller Magnet Elementary school hosts ribbon cutting in Raleigh. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

The celebration also received recognition from Catty Moore WCPSS Superintendent, Councilman Corey Branch, and WCPSS Board of Education representative Tara Waters.

“This is an incredible school and it has meant so much to people over the years—and to see this incredible building its such a gift to our community,” Water said.

The crowd received performances and speeches from students.

Each classroom comes with a common learning space, a new touch screen learning board, and additional space for teachers. It also comes with a new gym and cafeteria. Principal Hernandez said it’s an honor to be the first principal at this new facility.