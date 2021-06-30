Ribbon-cutting held at Wake County’s first high school for students in addiction recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re getting a look inside the Triangle’s first high school for students in addiction recovery.

Wake Monarch Academy is located inside the Open Table United Methodist Church. Its ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning. You’ll find comfortable classrooms and encouraging words welcoming students as they walk in.

Leah Wright, the founder of Wake Monarch Academy, knows the path of recovery all too well. Her son started battled drug addiction as a teenager — he’s now sober.

She says it wasn’t easy finding resources that could help him with his addiction while making sure he was taken care of academically. Now with this school, parents and students have that option.

“They would immediately have a resource where if their child went to a treatment and came home, they wouldn’t have to send them back to their school where they more than likely used,” Wright said.

If you’re interested in enrolling, click here to visit Wake Monarch Academy’s website.