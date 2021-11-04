Ribbon cutting held for new WakeWorks Apprenticeship Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new state-of-the-art facility is ready to bring more hands-on training and jobs to the Triangle.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday at the New WakeWorks Apprenticeship Center in Raleigh which will soon welcome a number of people looking to learn a trade.

The new center will house training labs for students in HVAC, carpentry, plumbing, and electrical programs.

It also includes a $1 million dollar state-of-the-art Mechatronics and Robotics Lab currently being used to train Amazon apprentices.

Wake County leaders say demand is high for skilled trades and technician programs and they hope this new facility will help attract more workers and jobs to the area.

Students apart of the program say they already feel confident with how it’s preparing them for the next steps.

“Being an apprentice allows people to figure out what they want to do and you get years to build the experience and figure out where you fit in. I think I’m going to keep that here and reinvest what I’ve been given back into my community,” said Donald Edney, apprentice.

WakeWorks funds help to pay tuition, fees, and other expenses for students who do receive a paycheck on top of on-the-job training.