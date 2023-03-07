RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In downtown Raleigh, it will soon be wrong to turn right on red.

City Council approved the move Tuesday and said dozens of signs will be placed throughout the downtown core to notify drivers.

(Photo credit: City of Raleigh)

The city says those signs should be in place by the end of April.

City officials have worked to make downtown safer for pedestrians as more people have moved there, first by changing the timing on traffic signals to give people more time to cross the street.

More states are moving to end right-on-red rules in an effort to make things safer for pedestrians, with a Governors Highway Safety Association analysis showing an 18 percent increase in the number of deaths of people killed in the U.S. by cars while walking between 2019 and 2022.