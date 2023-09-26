RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of Americans for Contraception are calling on state lawmakers to protect the use of contraception.

Tuesday, they rallied outside the General Assembly calling for lawmakers to pass SB 540, also known as the “Right to Use Contraception Act.” The bill would protect condoms, pills, IUD’s and other forms of contraception from being limited.

“Contraception is needed by both men and women. It is important for men and women to make sure that they are able to make family planning decisions on the time that they choose,” said North Carolina Senator, Graig Meyer, a co-sponsor of the bill.

“I would say to my republican colleagues that if you want to reduce abortion you should make it easier to have access to contraception,” said Meyer.

House speaker, Tim Moore, told CBS 17 there is no discussion on limiting access to contraception.