Rioters loot downtown Raleigh CVS, later set fire outside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters who broke dozens of windows, threw items at police and damaged at least one police SUV also looted a pharmacy in downtown Raleigh Saturday night.

The incident started as looting after the front door windows were broken around 9:35 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 200 Fayetteville St. near the intersection with West Hargett Street.

Many people were seen going inside and grabbing items before running out the front door.

The looting lasted for several minutes until someone set a fire just outside.

Flames were seen coming from an area just outside the store’s entrance. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

It is also unknown if anyone was arrested. During the looting, no police could be seen nearby.

