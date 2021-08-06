Rise in coronavirus cases leads to postponement of Michael Bublé’s Raleigh concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Award-winning singer Michael Bublé announced on Friday that he’s postponing 10 tour dates this month – including a Raleigh show – due to rising coronavirus cases across the country.

Honoree and singer Michael Bublé performs onstage during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XX. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

The Canadian singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at PNC Arena on Aug. 18. That show has now been rescheduled for Oct. 26.

According to PNC Arena officials, tickets to the August show will be honored on the new date.

Bublé released a statement explaining his decision:

I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”

The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Oct. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Oct. 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct. 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

All other tour dates remain as scheduled.