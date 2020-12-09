Rising COVID-19 cases putting strain on North Carolina hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, North Carolina passed 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began while also setting a new record of hospitalizations at more than 2,300, causing concern for health leaders.

“We are setting records both for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and for the number of people in the intensive care units. Hospitals are feeling the strain,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a report from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill researchers, if numbers continue rising at this rate, Triangle hospitals have about six weeks until available hospital beds run out.

“Things are getting concerning here and if these increases keep at their current pace we will face some challenges in meeting our ability to deliver the care we need,” said Mark Holmes, UNC Public Health professor.

UNC Health says they’re cautiously optimistic about their capacity. Still, in a statement they told CBS 17 they are concerned.

“We are increasingly worried about our staffing levels, as more co-workers contract COVID in the community or are required to go out on isolation because they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.”

The report also said potentially adding hospital beds or moving around staff may help, but is not sustainable.

Health leaders say scaling back elective procedures back in March helped some and could help with current capacity again, if considered. However, ultimately health leaders say people continuing to follow safety guidelines consistently will have the biggest impact.

