RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices are climbing. Now a Raleigh shuttle company that has been struggling throughout the pandemic is facing more troubles.

Skylink Shuttle has been open and operating since 2012, but since other business like Uber and Lyft came into the market, the business has not been the same.

Gas prices are nearing $4 a gallon has forced the general manager, Mosaad Mohamed, to dig into the company’s expenses to keep the business afloat.

“I’m trying to make it because I have a goal that won’t go away and I will never give up,” Mohamed said. “I keep paying the difference, you know, from the company’s expenses because I want to secure my current customers and I don’t want to add any more expenses.”

Mohamed has been the general manager for the shuttle service for the past 10 years. He said the business has suffered a big financial hit from the pandemic, as well as the loss of employees.

“Most of them quit because they filed for unemployment and, at the same time, I could not pay them. They can not pay their bills through Skylink Shuttle,” Mohamed said. “Our sales before the COVID situation went up to $450,000 a year. At that time, I had about 14 drivers working for the company and we were operating about nine vehicles.”

Now the company has only three employees to service customers throughout Wake County.

However, it’s that personal service and reliability that keeps his customers coming back throughout the years and remaining loyal.

“Oh, I use it all the time. And Mr. Mohamed and his guys are so professional. Very, very nice guys,” Alberta Miller said.

“All the years we’ve used them, all the trips we’ve taken, they’ve never been late picking us up to take us to the airport. The drivers are also very courteous. In fact, we’ve gotten to know some casually over the years that have taken us several times, and it’s like an old friend picking you up from the airport, really,” Paul Mountain shared.

He said he doesn’t know how long this would last, but he has saved up funds from the governments disaster relief fund.

“Again, I will never give up because this is not easy for me to give up this business since I started it 10 years ago. And so far, this is a bad time for us and I hope the economy gets better and everything goes back,” Mohamed said.

He hopes things get back to normal by the summer months.