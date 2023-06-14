Rising number of grocery stores popping up across the Triangle

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of groceries stores in a community can give a little insight into how the local economy is doing.

Judging by the addition of several new stores in the Triangle, experts believe the area’s economy is alive and well.

Browsing the aisles of grocery stores can get pricey.

“Prices are still going up,” said Carol Blaney.

But shoppers like Blaney know they can easily shop around at the several stores around them, all around Garner.

“There’s about five or six in this little area. Walmart, Lidl, Aldis’,” lists her husband, Tom.

“There’s now a little more competition for the other stores. So hopefully that will keep the prices down a bit,” added Blaney.

It’s simple supply and demand: more options mean better prices.

NC State economist Mike Walden told CBS17, it’s also a sign that grocery store companies have faith in the local economy.

“If you’re a business and you’re coming to an area and you’re investing in a new structure, you’re investing in hiring people. You’re not looking just at the next six months. You’re looking at several years,” he explained.

On Wednesday, the new Lidl opened up on Timber Drive in Garner.

Not far away, there are several other groceries stores off of North Carolina Highway 42.

“This is actually normal to see competitors locate close to each other,” added Walden.

With a new Publix also poised to open in Garner in early 2025, he believes there will be big changes to the area

“Southern Wake County is really going to boom. And of course, the big impetus here has been the completion of 540: that’s going to open up more Garner; it’s going to open up more Clayton; It’s going to open up more Holly Springs, to growth,” said Walden. “I think you’re going to see the next big push for growth, residential growth in Wake County is going to be in Southern Wake County.”