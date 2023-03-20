WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department has announced the town’s riskiest intersections for drivers.

Using car-crash data from 2021 to 2023, police ranked the most high-risk intersections. To no surprise, Capital Boulevard took five of six spots.

The following are the most accident prone intersections:

Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/South Main Street/New Falls of Neuse Road — 61 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Agora Drive/Wake Union Church Road — 40 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Dr. Calvin Jones Highway (NC 98 Bypass) — 39 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Burlington Mills Road — 32 Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/South Main Street (U.S. 1) — 30 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Stadium Drive/Jenkins Road — 25

Police said failure to reduce speed, inattention, and distracted driving were the biggest contributing factors in crashes at these intersections. It’s why they urge drivers to be alert and proceed with caution through these and all intersections.

“If everyone would just slow down and monitor the lights, it would probably be okay,” said Carlos Sang. Sang, a senior sales associate at Johnson Hyundai of Wake Forest, pointed to the intersection near Capital Boulevard and South Main Street.

Sang and others said the intersection is dangerous and they often hear and see accidents happening too often.

“The traffic lights work perfectly, but there’s people always in a rush. As soon as the light turns green, that’s where the accidents start.”

Wake Forest police said the area is one of the six listed “high-risk” intersections that they plan to enforce. Since 2021, officers said they responded to 61 crashes in the area. Five of the six listed intersections are located along Capital Boulevard.

Police spokesperson and Wake Forest Communications Director Bill Crabtree said speeding and distracted driving are two of the main reasons they continue to see issues.

“Particularly, when you’re traveling up and down Capital Boulevard, our officers often catch people going an excess of 80 miles per hour. Speed is definitely a factor in a lot of these accidents.”

Crabtree said to make these intersections safer, police plan to target the areas and watch for drivers who may be on their phones or driving over the speed limit.

“Our goal is not to give tickets—it’s for people to comply voluntarily,” he said.

Crabtree said the main message they hope to share is for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Crabtree said they plan to share where officers will be out and doing speed enforcement on social media.

For Sang and people who work at nearby businesses in these areas, they tell CBS17 News that the high-risk intersections are concerning. They hope a safer road may mean a safer commute.