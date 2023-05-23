RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — River Oaks Middle School in Raleigh is under a Code Red lockdown Tuesday morning, according to Principal Courtney Blake.

The principal said at 8:45 a.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a weapon.

“We immediately contacted WCPSS Security and law enforcement and went into a Code Red lockdown,” said Blake. “We will remain under Code Red while law enforcement is searching the building.”

The principal said that law enforcement has located and isolated several students who were allegedly passing a weapon among each other. Law enforcement continues to search the building for a possible weapon.

