Power restored to 1,300 after old tree falls, takes out power lines in Wake County

BARTONS, N.C. (WNCN) – An old tree fell and took out power lines, causing outages for more than 1,300 Wake County residents Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The downed tree and power lines caused a closure on Creedmoor Road between Norwood Road and Mattlyn Court, officials said.

Those in the area of Creedmoor and Old Warden roads were without power. It had been restored to all but about 160 customers by 10:40 p.m.

According to Duke Energy’s outage information, the incident was reported shortly before 8:15 p.m. Crews were on scene and expected power to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, one person was without power in the area.

