Lead Mine Road closed after car crashes into power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lead Mine Road is closed between Philcrest Road and North Hills after a car ran into a power pole, Raleigh police said Thursday night, Raleigh police said.
The crash brought down power lines, resulting in the road closure. The driver involved in the wreck suffered minor injuries, police said.
As of 9:30 p.m., about 850 people in the area were without power. Duke Energy estimated the power would be restored by midnight. Power had been restored as of Friday at 5 a.m.
