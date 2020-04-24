Lead Mine Road closed after car crashes into power pole in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lead Mine Road is closed between Philcrest Road and North Hills after a car ran into a power pole, Raleigh police said Thursday night, Raleigh police said.

The crash brought down power lines, resulting in the road closure. The driver involved in the wreck suffered minor injuries, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m., about 850 people in the area were without power. Duke Energy estimated the power would be restored by midnight. Power had been restored as of Friday at 5 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories