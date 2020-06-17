Road closed in downtown Raleigh after pedestrian hit by car, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A downtown Raleigh road is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. along the 200 block of S. Wilmington Street. The road is closed between Martin and Hargett streets, police said.

The person hit was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

No further information was available.

