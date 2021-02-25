Road closed in Raleigh after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving SUV, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed in Raleigh after a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to the crash along the 3100 block of Lake Woodard Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday. A motorcycle and SUV were involved. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Both lanes of Lake Woodard Drive between Timberland and Memorex Telex drives are closed as police investigate the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

