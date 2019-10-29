Road closed, shopping center evacuated due to gas leak in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has caused a road closure and evacuation of a shopping center in Holly Springs Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from the town.

North Main Street is closed between Crossway Drive and Holly Springs Road. A shopping center with a Food Lion near the intersection of North Main Street and Oakhall Drive has been evacuated, as has a nearby gas station, according to a town spokesperson.

Residents of the Oak Hall subdivision can enter their neighborhood through the northernmost connection of Oakhall Drive.

The was no indication as to how long the road would be closed.

