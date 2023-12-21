WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired during what’s believed to be a road rage incident, Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a car hit by gunfire at Louisburg Road near Pulley Town Road. The victim said someone shot at his car while he was driving.

This incident is being investigated as a road rage incident, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, no injuries have been reported and no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.