RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roads are closed in an area of downtown Raleigh Sunday morning while crews respond to a house fire, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Around 10:50 a.m. police said they closed southbound Blount Street from Lenoir Street to East South Street, and East South Street from Person Street to Blount Street.

The area is across the street from Shaw University.

Officers said they are blocking off the road while crews work to put out the fire.

