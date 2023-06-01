RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a July 2022 Raleigh shooting on Poole Road that injured two.

According to court records and evidence presented in court, 34-year-old Terrance Daniels was involved in a shooting outside of a convenience store on Poole Road in Raleigh on July 6, 2022.

Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on video and Daniels could be seen firing the illegally possessed firearm nine times toward two victims. One of them was an acquaintance of Daniels. Prosecutors said the two victims were fist-fighting outside of the store when Daniels fired at them. They were both shot in their legs.

Daniels was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and indicted on Nov. 1, 2022. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 7.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said the conviction is a result of the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan initiative which is collaborative effort with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, working with the community, to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime. VCAP involves focused and strategic enforcement, and interagency coordination and intelligence-led policing.