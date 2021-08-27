Rodeo comes to PNC Arena amid mask mandate and social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina has seen some concerts and events canceled but the rodeo will go on Saturday night at PNC Arena, and thousands are expected to attend.

For CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo, PNC Arena has been transformed. The skating rink has been replaced by dirt and there are also pens and animals.

“I grew up in a rodeo family, we had a rodeo from the time I was three on. I grew up on horses, carrying the American flag, barrel racing, then I was also a gymnast. So inadvertently my parents had created this perfect storm for a trick rider,” said Dusti Dickerson, who performs as a trick rider.

It’s also in bullfighter, Nick Kaup’s blood.

“I grew up around rodeo bulls, my grandpa had bulls growing up. My main job is to keep the bull rider safe, so when they fall off, I go in and drag the bull. Take them away from the rider so he can get away safe,” Kaup said.

These are two of the stars those at the rodeo can expect to see Saturday. The group travels the country performing.

“This year has taken on a whole new meaning because last year we didn’t get to go, so I feel like this year at the rodeo we treat it like it’s the last,” Dickerson said.

They’ll be following Raleigh’s COVID-19 rules, meaning masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged. They’re hoping people will turn out.

“It’s awesome, I love looking out and especially the kids are so engaged, and they’re loving it,” Kaup said.

Silver Dollar the Bull is looking forward to it too.

“He craves the attention; he is a big annoying dog,” Kaup explained.