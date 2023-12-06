ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a feeling of welcome and warmth as soon as you enter Fran and Guy Hanson’s home. The couple, who lives with their dog Dixie, said The Grande at Granite Falls has been their homes for the past five years.

The three-story affordable housing complex in Rolesville is designed for residents 62 and older and holds around 70 units.

It wasn’t until recently that the couple and several other residents found themselves in a stressful situation.

“These people are worried and they’re scared because they don’t know what to do,” said Fran.

The couple said they and others at the complex were informed that their monthly went was rising. The Hanson’s said they were told that they would be seeing a 60% increase when their lease ends in August.

Fran said, “I was shocked, I was stunned. I said to my husband, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do,’” said Fran. “We’ve lived here for five years and the rent has gone up every year that we’ve been here, but it’s only been like $40, $50… that was it.”

At 75-years-old, Fran said she has no choice but to continue to work. She currently works 32 hours at a local grocery store. She said others on a fixed income are facing a more challenging situation.

That includes Maria Alvarez who recently received a 60 day notice to vacate. The Rolesville resident said her rent was $840 and pointed to the documents showing her rent would increase to $1,918. Alvarez, who is on Section 8 housing, said she’s waiting for support from legal aid.

Rolesville Mayor Ronnie Currin said he recently visited with residents at the complex and is aware of the situation and the challenges some face finding affordable housing in Wake County. He said he and others have reached out to the facility and are doing what they can to support residents who are impacted.

Fran said it’s added an extra stress for families during the holiday season as families figure out what to do next.

“I worry about my friends who live here because they have to get out sooner than August and they have no place to go… so are they just going to get kicked to the curb?” she asked.

CBS 17 also reached out to staff at The Grande at Granite Falls who said they have been contacted by local, county and state leaders and are aware of the rising rent prices. They referred questions to their corporate management—they have not replied yet.