ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville High School went on a brief, code-red lockdown on Friday afternoon, according to Principal Phelan Perry.

In a letter to parents, the principal said at 2:10 p.m., the school “went into a Code Red lockdown due to a report of a threat and trespassers on our campus.” During a code-red lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave campus.

Perry also said the lockdown was lifted at 3 p.m. and school dismissal was able to proceed. Law enforcement responded and apprehended the trespassers.

Perry said the incident is under investigation.