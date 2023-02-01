ROLSEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville High School is dismissing early Wednesday because of ongoing police activity related to a Code Red lockdown earlier in the day, the school announced on its website.

Classes will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. All students are safe, the school said

School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents will be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual.



School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely.

All after school activities are canceled today.

A CBS 17 crew on scene reported earlier that Wake County Sheriff’s deputies were at the school and entry to school grounds has been blocked off.

A statement on the school’s website reads:

Our school is under Code Red lockdown due to a security concern. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building under a Code Red. All students are safe. Please do not come to campus. We will send updates to all parents via text and email and post additional information here as soon as possible.

School administrators have not elaborated on the nature of the security threat or whether the threat remains active.

The CBS 17 crew also reported that while administrators have asked parents not come to campus, parents had begun to line up in an attempt to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.