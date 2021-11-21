Rolesville police reopen Louisburg Road amid heavy police presence, ‘law enforcement investigation’

CBS 17 image of Rolesville police at Jonesville Road Sunday evening.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville police closed a major road for about an hour Sunday afternoon and evening for a police investigation.

Louisburg Road at Jonesville Road was closed after an incident just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The road reopened around 6:15 p.m.

Rolesville police will not release any information about the incident. Around 6:15 p.m., there was still a large police presence at the scene along with a flatbed tow truck.

Both directions of Louisburg Road were impacted by the closure.

The statement from Rolesville only attributes the closure to “a law enforcement investigation.”

No other information was released.