11-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in Rolesville

Wake County News
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old drowned Thursday in Rolesville after last being seen in a creek amid torrential rains, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a drowning call just before 12:45 p.m. concerning a juvenile in the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way.

Police said the child was last seen near an adjacent overflowing creek in the neighborhood.

