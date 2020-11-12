11-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old drowned Thursday in Rolesville after last being seen in a creek amid torrential rains, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police responded to a drowning call just before 12:45 p.m. concerning a juvenile in the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way.
Police said the child was last seen near an adjacent overflowing creek in the neighborhood.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
