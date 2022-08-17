ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rolesville Rural Fire Department Chief Rodney Privette has died at the age of 67.

The Rolesville Rural Fire Department, Wake County and the Town of Rolesville made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. They said Privette died in his home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rolesville Rural Fire Department, Rolesville residents and the entire fire services community,” said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. “Chief Privette was a beloved member of our fire services family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Privette served as fire chief since 1992. He began volunteering with the department since 1975. The chief stayed busy outside of the firehouse running his family business- Privette Insurance Agency. Privette also served on the boards of directors of Wake Electric and Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan.

The county says he was well known for his love of old cars. Over the years, he bought and restored countless 1960’s and 1970’s era cars.

“This is a huge loss for everyone who knew Chief Privette,” said Assistant Chief Donnie Lawrence. “His commitment to the community was second to none, and he dedicated his life to serving the Town of Rolesville and beyond.”