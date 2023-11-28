ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Rolesville announced on Tuesday that Town Manager Kelly Arnold will resign from his position.

In a press release, the Town of Rolesville Board of Commissioners accepted Arnold’s resignation letter.

“The Board acknowledges and appreciates the dedication and hard work Mr. Arnold has brought to the community during his tenure,” said the release.

“Mr. Arnold has played an important role in various projects and initiatives that have enhanced the quality of life for Rolesville residents and strengthened the foundations of our growing community,” said Mayor Ronnie Currin. “His commitment to public service and efforts have left an impact on Rolesville, and we are grateful for the positive changes that have occurred under his guidance.”

Arnold’s resignation comes just more than three months after the former police chief of Rolesville, Orlando Soto, filed a lawsuit against the town citing allegations of a “hostile work environment.”

The lawsuit states Arnold, Currin, Finance Director Amy Stevens and the Board of Commissioners inflicting emotional distress and deprived Soto of his rights.

The town did not provide a reason for Arnold’s resignation, and in a statement said:

We wish Mr. Arnold the very best in his future endeavors and look forward to building on the progress we have made together and continuing to make Rolesville an even better place to live, work, and thrive. Town of Rolesville

Arnold’s resignation is effective Dec. 1.