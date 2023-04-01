ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break has closed part of a road near Main Street Saturday, according to the Rolesville Police Department.

Just after noon, police posted on Facebook warning drivers that a water main broke on West Young Street near the intersection of Main Street.

Officers said they blocked the effected lane of travel with cones because was extremely unsafe to driver over.

Raleigh Utilities was working to fix the issue, according to the police department.

They plan to provide updates as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.