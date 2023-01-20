RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was flipped on its side in a wreck that closed Wilmington Street/U.S. 70 Business for about 30 minutes just south of downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and closed lanes heading south of downtown Raleigh, according to the NCDOT. The road reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

In images from the NCDOT, a car was flipped on its side at the intersection with Ileagnes Road.

Crews were able to flip the car back on its wheels within about 10 minutes.

After the road reopened, the wreck was still causing massive traffic tie-ups on Wilmington Street at I-40.

At least one ambulance responded to the scene.