APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The ramp to US-64 in Apex was closed Sunday morning because of a crash, according to the Apex Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the US-64 westbound ramp from Kelly Road because of the crash.

The call came after heavy downpours swept through the area.

When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had run off the roadway and overturned in a wooded area.

Police shared photos of the crash which show tire marks and the overturned car.

They have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash, or if the crash was weather-related.

(Apex Police Department)

Drivers were asked to find another route while the ramp was shut down.

As of 12 p.m., police said the ramp was back open.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.