RPD chief, activists disappointed by low turnout for traffic stop discussion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown is hoping to develop the relationship between her officers and the community they serve.

Thursday night, the Raleigh Police Department held the first of three meeting this month called “Face to Face.” The department presented new data on traffic stops in Raleigh and gave community members an opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to break bread together, have a conversation, have dialogue, you lessen the opportunities for hate and dissension and you work toward the goal of building relationships,” said Deck-Brown.

The study by the Research Triangle Institute looked at roughly half a million traffic stops by Raleigh police between 2010-2018.

Deck-Brown said she welcomed the opportunity to be a part of the study and to see how her department could improve.

“Trying to make sure that we are doing the right thing, that we are being an effective police department so that we don’t fall into that category of being biased,” she said.

According to RTI, the data found no disproportionality city-wide in who Raleigh police officers are pulling over.

In Raleigh, African Americans make up 29 percent of the census population, and take up 49 percent of the traffic stops, RTI found. Caucasians make up 59 percent of the census population, and 48 percent of the traffic stops.

RTI said census population of a city is not the driving population at risk for a stop.

RTI and Deck-Brown acknowledge the study found some disproportionality in the Southwest part of the city, where black females were drivers were “over-represented” in the number of traffic stops.

“What we don’t know is, could it have been one officer? Could it have been 2015? It forces us now to take a really deliberate look on a smaller period of time so you really can aggregate the data,” said Deck-Brown.

RPD and RTI presented the findings Thursday night at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State. It was the second series of “Face to Face” meetings since 2016.

Dozens of officers sat at tables ready to answer questions from a handful of citizens. Deck-Brown and activist Kimberly Muktarian said they were disappointed in the turnout from the community.

“The community needs to stand up and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re looking for,'” said Muktarian.

Deck-Brown said she hopes meetings like these can broaden the relationship between law enforcement and their community.

There will be two more “Face to Face” meetings on RPD traffic data next week. The first is June 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Crabtree at 3912 Arrow Dr. The second is June 20 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center.

