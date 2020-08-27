RPD chief says police prepared to ‘proactively handle’ planned protests if not peaceful

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of planned protests in Raleigh in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, Raleigh’s police chief says the agency is prepared to handle any demonstrations that are not peaceful.

NC BORN and Smash Racism have planned a protest – “Justice for Jacob Blake Solidarity with Kenosha Uprising”, for Friday at 7 p.m. at 316 Fayetteville St.

“While all indications suggest the planned protest will be peaceful if it is not, we are prepared to proactively handle the situation. We encourage residents and businesses not to panic but to prepare as needed for the event. Included in this memo are the protest organization backgrounds and precautionary measures being shared to assist residents and business owners,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a memo addressed to Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall.

Deck-Brown says the overall goal is to ensure the safety and preservation of life while

facilitating the First Amendment rights of those who peacefully assemble to express their views. Enforcement actions will focus on those whose “violent, destructive, or illegal activity threatens the likelihood of widespread riotous behavior.”