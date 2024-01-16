RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – How safe is the water students drink at school? A project called Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids aims to make it as safe as possible.

At Maureen Joy Charter School in Durham, staff focuses on education and well-being. Maintenance Director, Raymond Melvin, was happy to fill up bottles from sinks and water stations all over the school to send off for lead testing as part of the Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids program.

RTI International is working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Instruction to test water from every tap used for cooking or drinking at every public school and public charter school across the state. They’re also evaluating schools for possible lead paint and asbestos.

“Lead is something that, when exposed, reduces your IQ; it causes learning and behavioral difficulties, so actually improving a facility by reducing lead in water, lead in paint, and also exposure to asbestos really improves educational potential,” explained Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, Director, of Environmental Health and Water Quality with RTI International and the director of the Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids program.

The program and needed supplies are free to schools. Schools also receive financial assistance to fix issues, if they’re found.

“We will actually coordinate a plumber to come onsite. They will replace the faucet fixture and also add a certified filter,” Hoponick Redmon noted. “Once we know where the problem is, we can solve it and we can mitigate it.”

Hoponick Redmon said this program is an expansion of the Clean Water for Carolina Kids program which was launched to test water at childcare centers.

So far, she says 106 schools across the state enrolled in the program to test their water, and 52 have their results. Of those 52 schools with results, Hoponick Redmon said 26 of them had at least one tap with a lead level greater than 1ppb; 14 schools had at least one tap with a lead level greater than 5ppb, and 7 schools had at least one tap with a lead level greater than 10ppb.

According to Hoponick Redmon, schools with lead levels of 10ppb or higher can have new fixtures shipped to them and replaced at no cost by a plumber or have the fixtures shipped to the to install themselves.

For schools with detectable lead levels that do not meet the state’s 10ppb threshold, Hoponick Redmon said she still recommends mitigating any taps with levels above 1ppb and strongly recommends mitigating taps with levels above 5ppb. “There is no safe level of lead exposure,” she said.

Samantha Amaral, the Senior Director of Operations, Human Resources, and Finance at Maureen Joy Charter School is thrilled about the program.

“The building’s been around since 1910,” she noted, adding that it has had renovations but hasn’t been tested for lead. “We haven’t tested before, so this is a great opportunity to be proactive,” she said.

She added that knowing students have the safest possible environment is good for their health and education. “They feel a sense of comfortability,” she said. “When you’re comfortable you can learn better.”