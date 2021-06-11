RTP leaders look to sustain growth following investments from Apple, Google

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN — After securing huge investments from Apple, Google, and Amazon – local leaders are now turning their attention to what comes next to the Research Triangle.

Despite the pandemic, Research Triangle Park saw $4.5 billion in growth and added 5,000 new jobs.

Now leaders at RTP are turning their focus to a new project called “HUB-RTP.”

HUB-RTP is a $1.5-billion investment that will add two-million square feet of workspace and more than 6,000 jobs with an average salary around $78,000.

In order to support sustained growth, RTP is investing in several regional initiatives to improve transit and promote a STEM workforce pipeline that includes workforce housing, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“That means bringing Shaw (University) to the table,” said Ray Trapp, vice president of Strategic Engagement at RTP. “That means bringing St. Augustine’s to the table, Meredith to the table, Peace to the table, to make sure we can keep up. We know we can keep up with that talent pipeline by making sure we do that if we address that in an intentional way.”

There is also a new initiative to make RTP a place that people can live, work, and play.

Phase 1 of a housing initiative will bring 550 apartments to RTP that will be available by 2023.

For more on HUB-RTP, click here.