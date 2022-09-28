KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-87 South is causing a traffic back up during the Wednesday morning commute, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT says the crash happened at about 7:48 a.m. near Exit 7 to I-540.

At 8:14 a.m., the agency reported that one out of the three lanes in the area was closed and traffic was backed up for about 4 miles heading toward Raleigh.

At 8:59 a.m., NCDOT said the crash was cleared.

Knightdale police were at the scene and said multiple vehicles were involved.

They said there were injuries reported, but it is not clear the extent of the injuries or how many people were injured.

Officers said they continue to investigate the crash.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.