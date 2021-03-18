Russian couple accused of money laundering, murder-for-hire plot expected to take plea deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The details of the court case sound like a movie: a murder-for-hire plot, money laundering scheme and ties to a Russian oligarch.

The allegations first came to light back in 2018. The couple at the center of it, Leonid Teyf and his ex-wife Tatyana, are expected to plead guilty as part of an agreement Friday.

The couple is connected to several multi-million dollar businesses. They’re accused of money laundering and a kickback scheme with the Russian military.

Leonid is also accused of trying to bribe a Department of Homeland Security agent to deport their former housekeeper’s son, who he believed was having an affair with his wife.

“It’s almost something from a movie that’s happening right here in Raleigh,” Lindsey Granados, a local defense attorney said.

CBS 17 went to Granados for insight. She is connected to the case.

“There are so many different parts to this case from every aspect and all the moving parts, the people involved,” she said.

The FBI raided the Teyf’s mansion in north Raleigh back in December of 2018. Court documents show agents also found guns and cash at a condo they owned on Glenwood Avenue.

Leonid, his now ex-wife, and four others faced federal charges. Those four others have since pleaded guilty to some or all of their charges under plea deals.

“This does place pressure on him and that’s in large part why he has not plead until now is the government’s attorney probably was wanting to have those other individuals who were previously indicted in the conspiracy to be able to plead in so they could potentially serve as witnesses,” Granados said.

The Teyf’s expected to accept a plea deal Friday.

“When you have a client initially in the beginning stages of a case, you’re going to enter a plea of not guilty because of the fact that you don’t know what the evidence is against your client… As the discovery process comes on and they’re able to garner more information at that point in time they may determine it’s in their best interest,” she said.

The Teyf’s will appear in federal court in New Bern at 1:30 p.m.