Safe exchange spots brought to attention in Triangle after Raleigh man’s killing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said Andy Banks did everything right when selling his vehicle two weeks ago— he met someone in a public place during the day to do the sale.

It was daylight in a busy spot in Cameron Village in Raleigh.

But police said the person meeting him, 34-year-old Justin Merritt, came from Virginia with ulterior motives.

Court documents said Merritt threatened Banks’ life with a gun, stole his car and ultimately killed him.

His body was found about 80 miles away in Virginia.

Raleigh police called Banks’ death tragic.

Knightdale police posted that in light of the horrific murder, they want to remind people they have safe exchange spots at the police department.

They’re monitored by constant video surveillance.

Cary police also have designated spots for selling and buying goods.

“Just creating an environment where people feel like there’s more observation of what they’re doing in public,” said Lt. John Reeves with the Cary Police Department.

Reeves said the spots are on camera with video being recorded.

“It’s not overly utilized, there are some days it’s pretty busy but there’s literally plenty of opportunity for more people to come out here and utilize the space,” said Reeves.

Although they can’t guarantee it’s a safer location than other public spaces, they hope they can play a role in preventing anyone from becoming a victim.

“If you have a criminal and you’re asking them to meet you at the police department, the likelihood is probably going to be a little bit less,” said Reeves.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police if they plan to get these spots as well due to this recent crime; They said not at this time.

For safety tips from Cary, go here.