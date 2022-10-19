Area leaders in government, law enforcement and from SAFEchild took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday. (Courtesy SAFEchild)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase.

SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.

The new, 20,000-square-foot facility coming to Raleigh is expected to welcome in families starting in fall 2023 at 2841 Kidd Road.

This sizeable new addition will — over the next five years — allow space for 1,200 more children in its advocacy center. It was also allow SAFEchild to serve 30,000 families with prevention programs each year.

That’s three times more children and two times more families served, the organization said in their announcement of the groundbreaking.

Around 200 people gather to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of a 20,000 square-foot facility for SAFEchild. (Courtesy of SAFEchild) First Lady of North Carolina, Kristin Cooper makes remarks at the Oct. 18, 2022 groundbreaking of SAFEchild’s newest facility. (Courtesy of SAFEchild)

“As Wake County continues its upward trajectory of economic growth, the need for supportive family services continues to increase, too,” said Cristin DeRonja, executive director of SAFEchild. “We are thrilled to break ground on a facility that will multiply the number of families we serve and champion safe family environments.”

About 200 people gathered for the Tuesday groundbreaking, including NC’s First Lady, Kristin Cooper who joined the lineup of officials who took to the site with ceremonial shovels.

With more than 7,000 cases of child abuse and neglect investigated annually in Wake County, representatives of SAFEchild said the incoming building will directly benefit kids who currently wait up to six weeks for an appointment at the SAFEchild Advocacy Center.

The funding of the new building will come from SAFEchild’s Champion Our Children capital giving campaign. According to a press release, SAFEchild has already raised about $8 million of its $11 million goal.

DeRonja said the launching of this campaign “means individuals across the county can do their part to end child abuse in Wake County and ensure that every child feels safe.”

For more information on the work of SAFEchild, visit safechildnc.org.