RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are renewed safety concerns after an assault on the greenway in Raleigh over the weekend.

Many people are asking what’s being done to keep people safe. It’s a question that continues to be raised each time there’s crime reported on one of the popular trails.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, N.C. State University Police and Raleigh Police reported a person was assaulted by an unknown man on the section of the trail near Lake Wheeler Road.

CBS 17 spoke with people on the trail Monday who said they’re now worried.

“It makes me feel like the spaces that are meant for us to enjoy, like we can’t enjoy them because we’re always going to be worrying about if we’re safe or not,” said Taylor Ellis.

She walks the greenway trails often. She said she always tries to pay attention to her surroundings.

There have been calls for more safety and security measures around the 117 miles of the greenway for years.

Those calls have intensified over the last three years, starting with the death of 57-year-old Chauncey “Chip” Depew Jr. in August 2002.

He was found with stab wounds to his head and neck.

In September 2022, 21-year-old Rodney Clark Junior was shot and killed off Crabtree Creek Trail.

“I feel like I have to check behind me every time I walk past someone. Like…are they going to come at me?” said Ryley McCrimmon, who also frequents the greenway.

In the Capital Area Greenway Plan, last updated in May 2022, city officials noted people asked them to “make the Greenway safe.”

One month later, Raleigh Police launched a six-officer unit, specifically dedicated to the parks and trails.

“I mean, I haven’t seen them, but…. And I don’t think that’s enough people,” said Ellis.

Raleigh city officials also work with the police department for the Greenway Volunteer Program.

The program allows citizens to sign up to be an extra set of eyes and ears on the trail.

“It shouldn’t fall on the citizens to volunteer to protect the greenways. You know, I feel like that should come as part of the funding of the parks,” said McCrimmon.

While there are plans to expand the greenway and connect the trails to other parts of Wake County, there are concerns it’s too much, too soon.

“I love green spaces, so I always want there to be more. But safety takes priority,” said Ellis.

Raleigh city officials told CBS 17 they have already worked on adding lighting to some of the tunnels on the greenway, to enhance safety and visibility.

So far, five tunnels have been completed.

All tunnels should have the lighting added by the fall of 2024.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Police on Monday to check on how many officers are currently in the “Parks and Greenway” Patrol Unit, how patrols are doing, how many volunteers signed up for the program, and if any of it is making a difference.

As of airtime, there has not been a response from police.