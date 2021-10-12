Safety inspectors set to examine nearly 100 rides at NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Inspectors are set to examine nearly 100 rides at the N.C. State Fair on Tuesday ahead of the fair’s opening later this week.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said every ride at the N.C. State Fair will be looked at by members of its Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

“The ride inspectors certify only the amusement devices that meet the manufacturer’s specifications 100%,” NCDOL said in a release.

If a ride doesn’t pass inspection, it will not be open to the public.

NCDOL said once a ride is certified, it is up to the owner and operator to run the ride under the requirements of law.

Each ride will be inspected at least once daily, according to the Amusement Device Safety Act.

Among the daily inspection points, the operator must run the ride empty one cycle to ensure the ride is operating properly. The operator must also check restraints and the overall mechanical condition of the device.

The fair is welcoming two new rides this year – the Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel and Sky Hawk.

The 2021 N.C. State Fair runs Thursday through Oct. 24.