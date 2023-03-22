RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s University has named Howard Feggins its next head football coach, ending its national search for a replacement for David Bowser, sources confirmed directly to CBS 17.

Picture Credit: Fayetteville State University

Feggins most recently coached at Fayetteville State University as its offensive coordinator since 2021.

The former defensive back, who played his football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, also played cornerback and safety and is expected to take over for the Falcons immediately. Feggins also played for the New England Patriots in 1989.

The hire comes after former head coach, David Bowser, stepped down on Jan. 11 — in a move that came immediately following his announcement.

At the time, Saint Augustine’s said, “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football coach and athletic director effective immediately. Defensive Coordinator, Stephen Tate will assume head coaching responsibilities as interim head coach.”

WNCN Sports Director Chris Clark confirms Saint Augustine’s will host a press conference at the school tomorrow at 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story.