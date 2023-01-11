RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon.

“David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football coach and athletic director effective immediately. Defensive Coordinator, Stephen Tate will assume head coaching responsibilities as interim head coach,” Saint Augustine’s University said in its statement.

Additionally, Dr. Lin Dawson at the university is said to be assuming athletic director duties effective immediately until the end of the academic year, the university announced.

Saint Augustine also said it will begin an immediate national search for a replacement head coach and will address the athletic director position at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I would like to commend Coach Bowser for his leadership in the athletic department and love for our student-athletes. I would like to ask the entire university community to join me in wishing Coach Bowser success in his future endeavors,” Saint Augustine University President Dr. Christine McPhail said.

Furthermore, Dr. Dawson acknowledged that Bowser “has built a solid football talent base starting near ground zero.”

“David Bowser is the type of person you want on your side when defending from a fox hole, climbing a steep mountain, patrolling the sidelines, or when it is 4th-and-1 with time running out,” Dr. Dawson said. “Most notably, I am appreciative of his work to revive the Hall of Fame Ceremony, initiate an Athletics fundraising program, gain the Retool Your School Home Depot Award, and to energize the Lawrence Coleman Golf Tournament.”