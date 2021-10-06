Saint Augustine’s students back in the classroom after ‘precautionary’ move to remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. — Students at Saint Augustine’s University will return to in-person classes Wednesday after moving to remote learning last week.

The university says the move was a precautionary measure to “mitigate viral transmission” but they never specified if there was an increase in COVID-19 cases.

We checked the campus dashboard Wednesday and found that it hasn’t been updated since the spring semester. A university spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’re in the process of updating the dashboard and they’ll let us know when that’s done.

In a letter on Sept. 28, the school’s provost, Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, III, explained the reasoning for the switch to virtual classes.

He said that classes will be moving online as part of the university’s “ongoing efforts to protect the welfare of our campus community.”

“The health and safety of the Saint Augustine’s University community is our number priority,” Sampson wrote. “Since opening the campus for the Fall 2021 semester, the University has been engaged in promoting and following CDC mandated COVID-19 guidelines.”

The move to virtual classes came right after the university held a week-long homecoming celebration and hosted Chowan University for a football game. Despite university policy regarding no guests on campus, thousands were in attendance at the game and at a celebration and concert afterward.

Masks were required at all of the events, but it’s unclear if guests who paid to attend the events had to show a negative test or proof of vaccination. All students, faculty, and staff at Saint Augustine’s are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement this week, Saint Augustine’s says it will continue to require masks, and visitors are still not allowed on campus.

The university is also hosting several upcoming vaccine and testing clinics.

Testing Dates

Oct. 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 (8 a.m. – Noon, Emery Gym)

Nov. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 (8 a.m. – Noon, Emery Gym)

Vaccination Dates (9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Emery Gym)

Oct. 6

Nov. 2-3

Dec. 1-2