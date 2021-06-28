Saint Augustine’s University clears tuition and fees for spring, summer, fall 2021 semesters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s University says it will clear tuition and fees balances for students during the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

Though the 2021 spring semester has passed and the summer sessions are currently underway, when students complete their FAFSA application and fall 2021 registration process, SAU students will see their balances cleared for all three semesters.

“We are pleased to offer this timely support to our students,” said Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail , President of Saint Augustine’s University. “At Saint Augustine’s University, we are committed to delivering on our promise to be one of the nation’s best universities for personalized education, student life, and affordability.”

The university says the relief is in response to challenges many students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I come from a low income, single-parent household and I am a first-generation high school graduate and first-generation college student,” said McKenzie Estep, a rising senior at Saint Augustine’s University. “This type of support brings me one step closer to reaching my dream of starting a career with less debt and becoming financially stable.”

Students will also remain eligible for financial aid and are being encouraged to complete their FAFSA application, contact their advisors and register for the fall semester, the university said.