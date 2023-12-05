RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Major developments have surrounded Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh over the last few days.

The Board of Trustees has fired the university president, and the institution’s accreditation status is in limbo.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges put the university on probation in 2022, citing failures to be compliant with governing board characteristics and financial responsibility.

The SACSCOC is currently meeting in Orlando, where they have already reaffirmed the status for other colleges and universities.

It’s still unknown what will happen to Saint Augustine’s.

This comes at a time of turmoil at the school, as former University president Dr. Christine McPhail launches serious allegations.

Her bio page has already been pulled down from the school website.

McPhail told CBS 17 she was formally fired from her position on Sunday.

Her lawyer, David Tracey, explained there have been problems for months.

“Dr. McPhail has alleged claims of discrimination and retaliation against the University. Dr. McPhail has alleged that members of the Board of Trustees made demeaning comments to her based on her gender, yelled at and berated her while not doing the same to male employees and disregarded her opinions and recommendations while favoring those of male employees,” he said.

She filed an internal complained in October.

Tracey said she then experienced board members threatening her job. His firm notified the Board of Trustees that they were representing McPhail on Nov. 6.

Tracey said on Nov. 13, the board voted to fire her.

“Dr. McPhail can file with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She can file a lawsuit. Any number of claims are available to Dr. McPhail and various remedies are available,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Saint Augustine’s board released a statement, saying in part, “The Board denies the unfounded allegations Dr. McPhail has made against the University, and the Board is prepared to defend itself and the institution.”

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the university released a statement, saying an appeal would be made by the Jan. 21 deadline. Per SACSCOC policy, St. Augustine’s would remain accredited while on probation during that appeals process.

“The work has already begun to appeal SACSCOC’s decision, and we will remain steadfast during

this process,” said SAU Acting President Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon. “While we are disappointed by SACSCOC’s decision, we are confident and unified in our commitment to fulfill and complete our mission.”

Until this process begins, the institution remains in limbo while the SACSCOC reviews their status.

The Saint Augustine’s trustees told CBS 17 the board is “focused on restoring the University’s standing with SACSCOC under new University leadership. The University’s accreditation is critical to the University’s ability to continue as one of the predominant HBCU’s in this State.”

Additionally, in the University’s statement release just after 4:30 p.m., James E.C. Perry, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees said, “We will stop at nothing to ensure that SAU maintains its accreditation.”

For more information on the accreditation process and statements, the university has created a webpage for these updates.