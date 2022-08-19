RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Salvation Army’s Project CATCH is holding a back-to-school bash.

Project CATCH focuses on helping children who are experiencing homelessness and was established in Wake County in 2011, according to officials.

“Project CATCH`s mission is to support children`s well-being through transition, and a successful school year, and we feel this event will be of great assistance to the children and families,” says Sharmaine Joyner, Project CATCH coordinator. “We appreciate the collaboration of community partners who are able to help make this event possible for the students of Wake County.”

The bash is free and open to the public, and officials shared that it is a great way to meet community agencies.

It “is an opportunity for those in the community to meet community agencies focused on the care and support of children, families, and individuals who are in transition,” officials stated.

Officials shared that the agencies that will be at the event assist with “early care, education, housing resources, children with disability needs, positive parenting, financial literacy, mental health, and health and well-being.”

And the event will have games, free food, and other activities.

The bash is happening Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope, 1863 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.